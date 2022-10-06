The Red Devils lost their opener to Real Sociedad but recorded a confident win over Sheriff Tiraspol to get their continental journey back on track.

Manchester United head into their third Europa League clash of the campaign against rock-bottom Omonia in Group E.

Victory over Omonia would fire them firmly into the mix to advance to the knockout stages at the halfway point.

Pressure is mounting on Erik ten Hag to resolve the issue over Cristiano Ronaldo's future. It's no secret that there is discontent emanating from the Portuguese megastar, but if he doesn't start tonight, his United career would effectively be over.

Omonia have lost both of their games in the competition so far. They have conceded five goals with just one strike in their favour.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Omonia v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Omonia v Man Utd?

Omonia v Man Utd will take place on Thursday 6th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Omonia v Man Utd will kick off at 5:45pm.

There is plenty of Europa League on TV this week, including Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt.

What TV channel is Omonia v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Omonia v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Omonia v Man Utd team news

Omonia predicted XI: Fabiano; Miletic, Yuste, Panagiotis; Matthews, Charalambos, Papoulis, Dikserand, Lecjaks; Ansarifard, Bruno.

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo.

Omonia v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Omonia (16/1) Draw (6/1) Man Utd (2/11)*

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Our prediction: Omonia v Man Utd

Ronaldo won't particularly fancy a humid Thursday night in Omonia, but this is his career now, and this is his platform to springboard back into the first team - should he desire to resurrect his career. If he doesn't start in Europa League games, it's safe to say he will be leaving the club in January. In terms of tonight's clash, United boast more than enough quality to seal a solid victory without exerting themselves.

Our prediction: Omonia 0-2 Man Utd (5/1 at bet365)

