Steve Cooper regularly talked up the influence of their home support during last season's promotion push and they'll need to feed on them once again for the visit of West Ham.

There was a time when Nottingham Forest fans would have felt they'd never see top flight football at the City Ground again but it is back there on Sunday as part of this weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

The Reds have been by far the busiest of the newly-promoted clubs in the summer transfer window and their recruitment drive looked justified as they were outclassed by Newcastle last weekend.

The Hammers, too, tasted defeat in their curtain-raiser – though they will certainly not be the last team to fall prey to Man City and Erling Haaland this term.

West Ham, who only returned to the top flight themselves a decade ago, can be an example to Nottingham Forest of how to establish yourself in the Premier League and then kick on.

Cooper's side cannot afford to look too far ahead at the moment though. Their focus has to be survival and, before that, getting some points on the board.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v West Ham?

Nottingham Forest v West Ham will take place on Sunday 14th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Nottingham Forest v West Ham will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend including Chelsea v Tottenham

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Nottingham Forest v West Ham team news

Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Henderson; Worrall, Niakhate, McKenna; Williams, O'Brien, Mangala, Toffolo; Lingard; Johnson, Surridge

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Johnson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio

Nottingham Forest v West Ham odds

Our prediction: Nottingham Forest v West Ham

After 23 long years, top flight football is back at the City Ground but Nottingham Forest's wait for Premier League points may go on a little longer.

Last weekend, West Ham were passed off the park by Man City and should relish a game in which they can be in the ascendancy.

But the home support will hope to make things difficult for them and David Moyes' side will know they'll have to be better than they were at the London Stadium.

Our prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 West Ham (17/2 at bet365)

