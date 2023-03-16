Last Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Tottenham means Steve Cooper's side are just two points above the relegation zone and they will be pleased to return to familiar surroundings as 20 of their 26 points have been attained on home soil.

Nottingham Forest will hope to boost their Premier League survival hopes when they welcome Newcastle to the City Ground.

Forest midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is set to feature against his former employers but striker Chris Wood is ineligible to play because he is technically still on loan from the Magpies.

Newcastle will be without suspended midfielder Joelinton and injured winger Anthony Gordon for the trip to Nottingham as they attempt to eat into Tottenham's four-point advantage in the race for Champions League qualification.

Eddie Howe will be hoping for a repeat of the reverse fixture as his team ran out 2-0 winners when the two teams met at St James' Park on the opening weekend of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Newcastle?

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle will take place on Friday 17th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle odds

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle prediction

Nottingham Forest are missing a glut of players but their record at the City Ground gives them a chance.

Steve Cooper's side are unbeaten in the league on their own patch since September, although five of their last nine home matches have ended in draws, so there's a good chance that they will bag a point against a Newcastle side that has lost a tad of their pre-World Cup swagger.

Our prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Newcastle (13/2 at bet365)

