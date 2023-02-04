The two historic clubs last faced off in a top flight encounter on 3rd April 1999 but are more than familiar with each other after scrapping it out regularly, in both the Championship and League One, during their respective long spells away from the top flight.

Sunday's game at The City Ground will see Nottingham Forest and Leeds United contest a Premier League tie for the first time in more than two decades.

They meet on Trentside this weekend as relegation rivals – though Steve Cooper's side have opened up a four-point cushion above the relegation zone thanks to a four-game unbeaten run that has included victories over Southampton and Leicester.

Leeds are teetering just one point above the bottom three and may even have slipped down into it by kick-off as Bournemouth, Wolves, and West Ham all play on Saturday.

The Whites have not won a Premier League game since early November but their recent form – four draws and two wins in their last seven games in all competitions – suggests that barren run should end soon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Leeds?

Nottingham Forest v Leeds will take place on Sunday 5th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Leeds kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Leeds will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Nottingham Forest v Leeds odds

bet365 odds: Nottingham Forest (31/20) Draw (12/5) Leeds (17/10)*

