Norwich City will look to continue their hot form when they welcome Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion to Carrow Road in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Ad

The Canaries have been outstanding since the turn of the year and won seven of their nine games, including a 5-1 thumping of Walsall in the last round.

West Brom have endured opposite fortunes in 2026. Their only victory in nine games this year came on penalties against Blackburn in the FA Cup.

Eric Ramsay is under pressure already after a winless start in the Baggies dugout and will be desperate to put that record right this weekend.

RadioTimes has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norwich City v West Brom on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Norwich City v West Brom?

Norwich City v West Brom will take place on Saturday 14 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Norwich City v West Brom kick-off time

Norwich City v West Brom will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Norwich City v West Brom on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during this weekend's episode of Match of the Day.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Is there a Norwich City v West Brom live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Norwich City v West Brom on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Advertisement Norwich City v West Brom odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Norwich City (5/4) Draw (13/5) West Brom (2/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.