What channel is Northern Ireland v USA international friendly match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Northern Ireland prepare for their upcoming World Cup qualifier with Bulgaria next week by hosting USA in an international friendly on Saturday.

Advertisement

Boss Ian Baraclough brought his side back from a 2-0 loss in Italy on Thursday with plenty of work to do as Northern Ireland seek to qualify for the Qatar World Cup next year.

While this match with the USA has nothing riding on it, the manager will be keen to test out his players against strong opposition in preparation for bigger encounters to come.

USA beat Jamaica 4-1 on Thursday and have generally fared well in recent friendlies against the likes of Panama, El Salvador and Trinidad – and Northern Ireland will be a step up for Gregg Berhalter’s men.

And we could see plenty of goalmouth action at Windsor Park as both teams look to experiment.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland v USA on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Northern Ireland v USA on TV?

Northern Ireland v USA will take place on Sunday 28th March 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Northern Ireland v USA will kick off at 5:05pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers taking place during this international break including Albania v England, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v USA on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 4:55pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v USA online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Northern Ireland v USA team news

Northern Ireland: Baraclough could rest some of his men in preparation for Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria, so don’t be surprised if Stuart Dallas, Jonny Evans and Steven Davis start on the bench.

Kyle Lafferty will hope to get a run-out here, while Stoke’s Jordan Thompson may start after coming off the bench in Parma.

USA: Chelsea star Christian Pulisic should start on Saturday, with LA Galaxy’s Sebastian Lletget – who scored twice against Jamaica – playing behind him on the left wing.

Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream could also make the XI, while Manchester City’s 25-year-old goalkeeper Zack Steffen is expected to feature between the sticks.

Northern Ireland v USA odds

In working partnership with Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Northern Ireland (9/4) Draw (5/2) USA (10/11)*

For all the latest international football odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Northern Ireland v USA

This will be no easy game for Northern Ireland and USA come into the fixture as favourites and high in spirits following the recent win over Jamaica.

Baraclough will want to use this game as a template for how they tackle Bulgaria, so don’t be surprised if the build-up play is steady from the hosts.

USA have the likes of Pulisic who can pull out a trick form nowhere, but Northern Ireland have plenty of firepower themselves if the boss decides to use it. A draw seems a fair result.

Our prediction: Northern Ireland 1-1 USA (6/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.