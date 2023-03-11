The Magpies have only won one of their last eight Premier League games, a run that stretches back to Boxing Day.

Newcastle face Wolves in a bid to get their top-four challenge back on the rails at St James' Park.

Eddie Howe must inspire his squad to pick themselves up from their Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United and convince them there remains plenty to play for in 2022/23.

Wolves have been gradually heading in the opposite direction under Julen Lopetegui with five of their seven Premier League wins in 2022/23 coming after the World Cup break.

Fears of relegation have not been fully vanquished from the West Midlands, but a gutsy victory here would tip them over the 30-point threshold with 12 games to play.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Wolves?

Newcastle v Wolves will take place on Sunday 12th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Wolves kick-off time

Newcastle v Wolves will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Newcastle v Wolves on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Newcastle v Wolves odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (13/20) Draw (11/4) Wolves (9/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

