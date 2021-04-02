What channel is Newcastle v Tottenham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle will hope to take a massive step towards avoiding relegation when they come up against inconsistent Tottenham on Sunday – but Steve Bruce’s men must be wary of this deadly Spurs attack.

The Magpies start the weekend two points above 18th-place Fulham and with game in hand over the Cottagers.

Bruce has just nine Premier League fixtures to avoid what would be a catastrophic relegation to the Championship – and their form certainly isn’t helping things.

Newcastle are winless from their last six outings and were smashed 3-0 by Brighton before the international break.

Spurs, meanwhile, know a win can boost their hopes of securing a top-four finish to this season, having bounced back from the loss to Arsenal in mid-March but beating Aston Villa before their players went on international duty.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Tottenham on TV?

Newcastle v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 4th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Tottenham will kick off at 2:05pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Brighton, which kicks off at 7:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2pm.

How to live stream Newcastle v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Newcastle v Tottenham team news

Newcastle: Allan Saint-Maximin might be passed fit for this clash, although there remain doubts over how fully recovered he is from injury.

Callum Wilson may also miss this game, while Martin Dubravka is rated 50/50. Fabian Schar and Isaac Hayden are out.

Tottenham: Son Heung-min missed the international break through injury but may be available here. However, Jose Mourinho is without Ben Davies.

Erik Lamela is available again after serving a suspension, while Sergio Reguilon and Matt Doherty could make the bench.

Newcastle v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Newcastle v Tottenham

Newcastle head into this game hoping (rather than expecting) to snatch a point from Spurs, yet Mourinho is unlikely to let a tie like this slip through his grasp.

Even without Son, Spurs have one of the best attacks in the Premier League and Harry Kane and Gareth Bale are on top form.

Don’t be surprised if Spurs score early in the match and then shut up shop. Mourinho is happiest when he’s in front and doesn’t have to take risks. That’s the position Tottenham are likely to get into.

Our prediction: Newcastle 0-2 Tottenham (7/1 at bet365)

