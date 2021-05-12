What channel is Newcastle v Man City Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will hope his side comes back from St James’ Park with a win and no fresh injuries, as the newly-crowned Premier League champions plot their conquest of Europe.

City have three Premier League fixtures remaining before they can turn their attention away from domestic duties and focus on the Champions League final against Chelsea later this month.

Guardiola’s men come into this clash having lost their last outing – to Chelsea – at the Etihad. That defeat ended a five-game winning streak for the champions.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are on a relatively impressive streak, having lost just one of their last six matches. They stuffed Leicester 4-2 last week to ensure their top-flight status for next season.

Steve Bruce will be hoping his troops can provide an upset here and keep spirits high heading into the summer. But that is easier said than done against a City team motoring away on cruise control.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Man City on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Man City on TV?

Newcastle v Man City will take place on Friday 14th May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous games taking place this weekend, including Chelsea v Leicester in the FA Cup final, which kicks off at 5:15pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Newcastle v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Newcastle v Man City team news

Newcastle: Bruce’s injury woes haven’t let up all season and he is without regular absentees Callum Wilson, Isaac Hayden, Karl Darlow and Ryan Fraser.

Fabian Schar is suspended, while this game comes a week too soon for Jamaal Lascelles. Elliot Anderson suffered a hip injury last week and is unlikely to feature here.

Man City: John Stones returns from suspension, while there is concern Kevin De Bruyne won’t be quite fit enough to feature.

The Belgian is unlikely to be risked, with Guardiola able to deploy a string of talent in his place. Sergio Aguero may start and be handed the opportunity to make up for his penalty miss against Chelsea.

Newcastle v Man City odds

Our prediction: Newcastle v Man City

Newcastle are performing well of late, but even Bruce will admit City are in a different league when it comes to raw talent within the squad.

Yes, City may tread lightly as they gear up for the Champions League final later this month – but they still have the attacking arsenal to dismantle the Toon before half time if necessary.

The likes of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan could all get on the scoresheet here, while Guardiola may switch his defence around to incorporate Stones. The visitors should be comfortable victors.

Our prediction: Newcastle 0-3 Man City (8/1 at bet365)

