No matter the result, Eddie Howe's side will head into the World Cup break in the Champions League – a reflection of the progress made in the first full season under the Saudi PIF's ownership.

Arguably the pick of the games on this weekend's Premier League TV schedule comes from St James's Park, where Newcastle United host Chelsea.

They're the form side ahead of Saturday afternoon's clash and will be confident they can stretch their recent run to seven wins in their last eight league games after brushing aside Southampton last weekend.

Things are not looking quite as rosy for the West Londoners, meanwhile, with Graham Potter experiencing some teething pains at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have lost three of their last four games in all competitions and slipped out of the Premier League top four.

Defeat on Saturday could see them head into the World Cup break as low as 10th if results elsewhere go against them, and you feel it's vital Potter is able to right the ship this weekend to take some momentum into the upcoming hiatus.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Chelsea?

Newcastle v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 12th November 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event at 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Newcastle v Chelsea team news

Newcastle predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Murphy.

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic; Sterling, Havertz, Mount; Aubameyang.

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Our prediction: Newcastle v Chelsea

That Newcastle head into Saturday's game as favourites speaks to both how good Howe's side have been in recent weeks and the Blues' current struggles.

Potter's unbeaten start to life at Stamford Bridge seems a long time ago now and you'd imagine he'll be glad to see the World Cup break arrive.

The opposite will be true for the coach in the home dugout, who will worry that the 44-day hiatus will halt the Magpies' momentum.

Chelsea look lost right now and unless they're able to find some form ahead of Saturday, it could be another frustrating afternoon for them.

Our prediction: Newcastle 2-1 Chelsea

