The Reds looked muted in the showpiece game and will be determined to ignite a charge towards this season's final.

Liverpool begin their quest to avenge last season's Champions League final defeat with a trip to face Napoli in their campaign opener.

Jurgen Klopp's men have been patchy so far, they sit seventh in the Premier League table, but with Darwin Nunez back in the fold and more injury issues to be resolved soon, expect a steady rise back to the top.

The Reds will hope Mohamed Salah can recapture his finest form after firing blanks for much of 2022/23 so far.

Napoli won't roll over, however. The Italian giants are second in Serie A following a red-hot start to the fresh campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Napoli v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Napoli v Liverpool?

Napoli v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 7th September 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Napoli v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

There is plenty of Champions League on TV this week, including PSG v Juventus.

What TV channel is Napoli v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Napoli v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Napoli v Liverpool team news

Napoli predicted XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Rui; Zielinski, Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Arthur; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Napoli v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Napoli v Liverpool

Liverpool don't boast a huge squad, even without injury issues, but they still have plenty of options on the table. Nunez's return is crucial for the Reds, while a change in system isn't out of the question given Roberto Firmino's form. Klopp's team is built for big European nights and you can expect another performance worthy of their tradition here.

Our prediction: Napoli 0-2 Liverpool (10/1 at bet365)

