The home side are already locked into fourth place but two defeats on the bounce will leave Michael Carrick craving a victory to head into the play-offs with at least some momentum.

A frantic EFL season all boils down to a firecracker Bank Holiday Monday of action, with Middlesbrough versus Coventry among the games to track throughout the day.

Boro have surged through the Championship table since Chris Wilder was sacked in October 2022 with the club inside the relegation zone.

Coventry have also burst through the pack after sitting rock-bottom of the Championship in October. Mark Robins has inspired his side to the verge of the play-offs. One point against Boro would be enough to seal their place.

If they lose at the Riverside, victories for Millwall and Sunderland against Blackburn and Preston respectively would be enough to see Coventry fall at the final hurdle.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Middlesbrough v Coventry on TV and online.

When is Middlesbrough v Coventry?

Middlesbrough v Coventry will take place on Monday 8th May 2023.

Middlesbrough v Coventry kick-off time

Middlesbrough v Coventry will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Middlesbrough v Coventry on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for TV broadcast in the UK.

How to live stream Middlesbrough v Coventry online

This game will be shown on the clubs' streaming platforms. Check out the websites for Middlesbrough's Boro Live and Coventry iFollow to watch the match live.

Middlesbrough v Coventry odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Middlesbrough (6/4) Draw (11/4) Coventry (31/20)*

