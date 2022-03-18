Due to sanctions placed on the Blues' owner Roman Abramovich, they are not allowed to sell any more tickets for their games in 2021/22.

Middlesbrough will be roared on by a full stadium of home fans during the next batch of FA Cup fixtures on TV as they face Chelsea.

Earlier this week, Chelsea published a statement calling for the game to be played behind closed doors, to the fury of Middlesbrough, their fans, neutral fans and the FA.

Watch FA Cup highlights this week

The request was withdrawn and Chelsea will now head into a bear pit atmosphere at the Riverside. Boro have claimed the scalps of Manchester United and Tottenham in the competition so far.

Chelsea are in disarray but their form remains remarkably strong in the circumstances. Thomas Tuchel will be determined for his squad to be galvanised as a result of the restrictions placed on them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Middlesbrough v Chelsea on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Middlesbrough v Chelsea?

Middlesbrough v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 19th March 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Middlesbrough v Chelsea will kick off at 5:15pm.

There are numerous FA Cup quarter-final games taking place this week, including Nottingham Forest v Liverpool on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Middlesbrough v Chelsea on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4:50pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Middlesbrough v Chelsea online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Middlesbrough v Chelsea team news

Middlesbrough predicted XI: Lumley; Dijksteel, Fry, McNair; Jones, Crooks, Howson, Tavernier, Taylor; Connolly, Balogun

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa; Chalobah, Rudiger, Sarr; Azpilicueta, Saul, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Werner, Mount

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Middlesbrough v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Middlesbrough (13/2) Draw (10/3) Chelsea (4/9)*

For all the latest FA Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Middlesbrough v Chelsea

Chelsea are in a mess in every way other than on the pitch. In that sense, everything is looking rosy for the Blues.

Full credit must go to Tuchel and his players for stepping up in 2022. They have been in superb form, losing just one match inside 90 minutes – against Manchester City – since the first week of December.

Middlesbrough will be buoyed by a terrific crowd but quality should still shine through. The Chelsea players will be fired up for this one.

Our prediction: Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea (6/1 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.