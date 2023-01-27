This will be the fourth meeting between the pair in the competition in the past decade and the 16th in total. Man Utd have lost only one of those and will fancy their chances of extending that record as Erik ten Hag is enjoying an impressive first season at the helm.

Manchester United face a familiar FA Cup foe on Saturday evening as Championship side Reading head to Old Trafford with a place in the fifth round on the line.

They moved a step closer to the EFL Cup final with a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their semi-final on Wednesday, are in a strong position in the race for the top four, have a Europa League knock-out tie with Barcelona lined up, and eased past Everton in the third round.

It's hard to argue with how things are going in Paul Ince's first full season in charge of Reading either. They were tipped to be relegation candidates by many this season but are 14th in the table - closer in points to the top six than the bottom three - and beat Watford 2-0 to line up their trip to Old Trafford.

The former Man Utd favourite will hope to become the first Royals boss to win a game at the Theatre of Dreams but there is no getting around that his side have struggled on the road this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Reading on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Reading?

Man Utd v Reading will take place on Saturday 28th January 2023.

Man Utd v Reading kick-off time

Man Utd v Reading will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Reading on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 from 7:15pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Man Utd v Reading online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Reading odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (1/7) Draw (7/1) Reading (16/1)*

Man Utd v Reading prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Man Utd v Reading predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

