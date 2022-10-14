The less said about the Manchester derby the better but Erik ten Hag's side survived an early scare to come away from Goodison Park with all three points on Sunday evening – beating an Everton side on a good recent run 2-1.

After two testing Premier League away games, Manchester United are back at Old Trafford this weekend as they host in-form Newcastle United.

There is clearly still a long way to go for the Red Devils but it does now feel as though we're starting to see signs that the Dutchman's principles are beginning to take hold.

That said, confidence will be sky-high in the Newcastle squad as they head from East to West on the back of a two-game winning run that's seen them score nine times.

Eddie Howe's side followed up a 4-1 win away at Fulham with a 5-1 hammering of Brentford at St James' Park – waving goodbye to the goalscoring issues that plagued them in September.

With Bruno Guimaraes, Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin all back, the Magpies certainly have the players to hurt their hosts on Sunday afternoon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Newcastle?

Man Utd v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 16th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Newcastle will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Newcastle on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man Utd v Newcastle live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Man Utd v Newcastle team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Martinez, Varane, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Newcastle predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

Man Utd v Newcastle odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man Utd (10/11) Draw (11/4) Newcastle (11/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Newcastle

Newcastle look set to be back to full strength on Sunday, which is going to make them a very tough test for Man Utd.

Having Rafael Varane back fit would be a massive boost for the Red Devils and he will surely start if possible, while Cristiano Ronaldo's impressive display from the bench against Everton should be enough to ensure he starts amid ongoing concerns about Anthony Martial's fitness.

While the hosts have not been hugely convincing in recent weeks, they were dominant for long periods against Everton and will still head into Sunday's game as favourites.

Ten Hag's side may have been able to come back against the Toffees but doing so against Newcastle will not be as easy and you feel they cannot afford to surrender an early advantage again.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-2 Newcastle (14/1 at bet365)

