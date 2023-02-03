Erik ten Hag's men endured a difficult evening down in south London – with Casemiro's late yellow card meaning he was suspended for the subsequent defeat to Arsenal and Michael Olise's even later free-kick ensuring the points were shared – and they'll be hoping for improved fortunes on Saturday afternoon.

Just 17 days on from their midweek meeting at Selhurst Park, Manchester United host Crystal Palace as the Premier League gets going again.

The visitors will arrive at Old Trafford well rested as they've played just one game since – a hard-fought goalless draw against Newcastle – while due to FA and EFL Cup responsibilities, this will be Man Utd's fifth game in 21 days.

The congested schedule is already starting to weigh heavy on the Red Devils, with midfield conductor Christian Eriksen joining the injury list recently, and it shows no sign of letting up given they're still battling on four fronts.

Ten Hag learned just over a fortnight ago how tough an opposition Palace can be and they've enjoyed themselves on recent visits to Old Trafford as they arrive eyeing a third win in their last four games at the Theatre of Dreams.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Crystal Palace?

Man Utd v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 4th February 2023.

Man Utd v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Man Utd v Crystal Palace will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Man Utd v Crystal Palace online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Man Utd v Crystal Palace odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (2/5) Draw (15/4) Crystal Palace (13/2)*

Man Utd v Crystal Palace prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Man Utd v Crystal Palace predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

