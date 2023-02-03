Manchester United eased past Reading on Saturday to book their place in the last 16 of the competition, while Patrick Vieira's side were treated to a weekend of rest after being knocked out by Southampton in the third round.

After a break for the fourth round of the FA Cup, the Premier League returns this weekend and Saturday sees Crystal Palace travel up to Old Trafford.

The Eagles have been a thorn in the hosts' side in recent years, with Man Utd winning just two of their last seven meetings and losing two of their last three home games against the south Londoners.

Erik ten Hag has experienced the trickiness of this fixture first-hand, as Michael Olise's injury-time free-kick robbed his side of a victory at Selhurst Park in mid-January - but the Dutchman has started to bring the fear factor back to Old Trafford.

Teams have found it far too easy to win in that part of Manchester since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down, but a win on Saturday would make it 13 home victories in a row at the Theatre of Dreams.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Man Utd v Crystal Palace.

When is Man Utd v Crystal Palace?

Man Utd v Crystal Palace will kick off at 3pm on Saturday 4th February.

Man Utd v Crystal Palace team news

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Casemiro; Anthony, Bruno, Rashford; Weghorst.

Crystal Palace predicted line-up: Guaita; Clyne, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Hughes; Olise, Eze, Zaha; Mateta

Man Utd v Crystal Palace prediction

As it's only 17 days on from the draw at Selhurst Park, both Man Utd and Crystal Palace are likely to line up fairly similarly on Saturday.

Christian Eriksen's absence is a real blow for the hosts while the game may come a little too soon for Joachim Andersen – though Chris Richards has performed well in his absence.

The hosts will be on top, as they have been for the majority of their games in their recent run at Old Trafford, but tiredness could come into play if Man Utd don't learn their lesson from the reverse fixture and kill the game off.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-0 Crystal Palace (11/2 at bet365)

Man Utd v Crystal Palace odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man Utd (2/5) Draw (15/4) Crystal Palace (13/2)*

