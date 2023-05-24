The Red Devils beat Bournemouth 1-0 on Saturday thanks to Casemiro's goal to all but confirm their spot in Europe's biggest competition after Liverpool dropped points.

Manchester United host Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday night knowing a draw secures them Champions League football for next season.

Jurgen Klopp's men were held to a 1-1 draw by Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday, meaning United need just a point from their remaining two games against Chelsea and Fulham to land a top four finish.

United, who have already won the Carabao Cup this season as well as booking their place in the FA Cup final against Manchester City, will be over the moon to return to the Champions League after having to settle for the Europa League this year.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are playing for pride, with the Blues currently 12th in the Premier League. Even if Frank Lampard's men win their final two games, they can only finish 11th in a dismal season ahead of the potential arrival of Mauricio Pochettino this summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Chelsea on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Man Utd v Chelsea?

Man Utd v Chelsea will take place on Thursday 25th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Chelsea kick-off time

Man Utd v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Man Utd v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man Utd v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (3/5) Draw (10/3) Chelsea (4/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.