Marc Skinner's Red Devils sit top of the FA Women's Super League but attention will be solely devoted to the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend.

Manchester United Women remain on course for a domestic double this season but must dispatch Brighton to keep the dream alive.

Lionesses star Alessia Russo has been in fine form throughout the campaign and will be desperate to fire her side to a showpiece final at Wembley.

United have never won a trophy, aside from lifting the Championship title in their inaugural season, but boast a strong chance to start filling the cabinet in 2022/23.

Brighton enter the clash as major underdogs. They sit rock bottom of the Women's Super League with just two wins – and a grand total of nine points – from 15 games so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Brighton?

Man Utd v Brighton will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Brighton kick-off time

Man Utd v Brighton will kick off at 5:15pm.

You can also catch Aston Villa v Chelsea live on TV in the other semi-final this weekend.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Brighton on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 5pm.

How to live stream Man Utd v Brighton online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

