League Two side Salford City make the short trip across the North West to face Premier League giants Manchester City at the Etihad in the FA Cup on Saturday.

It's the first competitive meeting between the pair and also Salford's first appearance in the fourth round, having beaten fourth-tier promotion rivals Swindon Town in January to advance.

The visitors look to have their work cut out for them, as despite making a host of changes, Man City put 10 past League One outfit Exeter City in the last round.

It would be no surprise to see Pep Guardiola give the likes of Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo a rest, with so much quality in his squad.

RadioTimes has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Salford City on TV and online.

When is Man City v Salford City?

Man City v Salford City will take place on Saturday 14 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Salford City kick-off time

Man City v Salford City will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Salford City on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during this weekend's episode of Match of the Day.

Is there a Man City v Salford City live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Man City v Salford City on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2 and BBC Radio 5 Live Extra 3.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

