Pep Guardiola's men, who are on course to complete the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble, need three points to extend their lead on Arsenal at the top of the table to four points.

Manchester City host Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon in a game that's crucial for both sides for different reasons.

City dominated against West Ham in the week and ran out 3-0 victors to extend their Premier League winning run to nine games.

Leeds, who appointed Sam Allardyce this week in a desperate bid to stay up, need to win to separate themselves from the bottom three.

They're 17th in the table and above the relegation zone on goal difference. Allardyce has just four games (Man City, Newcastle, West Ham, Tottenham) to keep Leeds in the Premier League.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Man City v Leeds.

When is Man City v Leeds?

Man City v Leeds will kick off at 3pm on Saturday 6th May 2023.

Man City v Leeds team news

Man City predicted line-up: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland.

Leeds predicted line-up: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Roca, McKennie, Forshaw; Summerville, Gnonto, Rodrigo.

Man City v Leeds prediction

While Sam Allardyce's appointment is interesting, Manchester City will have far too much for Premier League strugglers Leeds.

City are in fine form and they'll be confident of finding the back of the net a few times at the Etihad.

Erling Haaland will likely once again end up on the scoresheet just days after the Norwegian broke the record for the most goals in a Premier League season (35).

Our prediction: Man City 3-0 Leeds (15/2 at bet365)

Man City v Leeds odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man City (1/6) Draw (15/2) Leeds (14/1)*

