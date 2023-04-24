Arsenal lead the way at the top of the table but three consecutive draws mean they have seen their lead steadily evaporate in recent weeks.

This is it. The Premier League title is on the line at the Etihad this week as Manchester City host Arsenal in the biggest game of the season.

The Gunners currently lead City by five points, though the reigning champions boast two games in hand. Of course, anything is possible in football, but City's penchant for winning high-pressure Premier League matches leaves them in a strong position to capitalise.

Erling Haaland has struck 32 goals in the top flight this season and a scintillating display on Wednesday could see City strike a death-blow to Arsenal's title bid and demolish Andy Cole's single-season goal record in one fell swoop.

Football fans across the world, neutrals and die-hards alike will be glued to their screens for this one. There is no place to hide – Arsenal must produce the performance of the season so far to keep their ambitions alive.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Man City v Arsenal?

Man City v Arsenal will take place on Wednesday 26th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Arsenal kick-off time

Man City v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Man City v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man City v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man City v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Man City v Arsenal odds

Man City v Arsenal prediction

