The World Cup may be over but the festive period offers up a feast of domestic football and the Foxes' trip to the North West looks set to be a tasty contest.

Anfield has waited nearly seven weeks but Premier League football will finally return to the historic stadium on Friday as Liverpool host Leicester City.

Both clubs made sluggish starts to the season but rallied ahead of the break and will be looking up the table as the new year approaches.

Leicester have beaten Liverpool at the King Power Stadium in each of the last two seasons but they've not won at Anfield for more than two decades.

Former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers certainly knows what it takes to win in L4 but even with spirits now high in the Foxes camp, Friday's game will be a real test.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Leicester?

Liverpool v Leicester will take place on Friday 30th December 2022.

Liverpool v Leicester kick-off time

Liverpool v Leicester will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Liverpool v Leicester team news

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Nunez

Leicester predicted line-up: Ward; Castagne, Evans, Faes, Thomas; Soumare; Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Daka

Liverpool v Leicester odds

Liverpool v Leicester prediction

Leicester's last win at Anfield was in 2000 and though Rodgers knows what it takes to win at the stadium, doing so with the Foxes is likely to be a tough ask.

After nearly seven weeks without Premier League football, Liverpool's first home game since the World Cup break is likely to be played in a raucous atmosphere, which should add to the intensity on the pitch.

With plenty of attacking talent on show, this should be an end-to-end contest with chances at both ends but the Reds' quality should see them come out on top.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Leicester

