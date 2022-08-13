The hosts will have to wait until Monday evening for their chance to get back to winning ways and have recent history on their side for the visit of Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp blamed the dry Craven Cottage pitch among other things after Liverpool were held to a draw by Fulham on the opening weekend but his side will be back on the slick grass of Anfield as part of this week's Premier League TV schedule .

They've won all of the last 10 Premier League meetings between the two clubs, with the Eagles barely laying a glove on Liverpool in that run.

Patrick Vieira's side may have felt they deserved more out of last weekend's 2-0 defeat against Arsenal after creating plenty of opportunities themselves.

But even for a side without Crystal Palace's dismal head-to-head record, a trip to Anfield is usually considered one of the toughest games on the Premier League calendar.

This Eagles side pride themselves on playing without fear but it is a dangerous game to try and go toe-to-toe with the Reds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Crystal Palace?

Liverpool v Crystal Palace will take place on Monday 15th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend including Chelsea v Tottenham

What TV channel is Liverpool v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucouré, Schlupp; Ayew, Eze, Zaha; Édouard

Liverpool v Crystal Palace odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (1/5) Draw (11/2) Crystal Palace (14/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace were better against Arsenal than the 2-0 scoreline suggested but a trip to Anfield is another prospect entirely – particularly given their struggles against them over the last five years or so.

Liverpool's backline did not look as watertight as it has in past seasons against Fulham but there were signs at Craven Cottage that things were starting to click further up the pitch.

Darwin Nunez could be in line for his first start after impressing twice from the bench as Klopp looks to secure a first win of the 2022/23 campaign.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Crystal Palace (11/1 at bet365)

