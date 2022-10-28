The summer arrival has taken the English top flight by storm – scoring 17 goals in his first 11 games – but was forced off at the break against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday evening due to a foot injury and a fever.

Manchester City could be without star striker Erling Haaland when they visit the King Power Stadium in the opening game of Saturday's Premier League TV schedule .

It remains to be seen whether Haaland will be fit for Saturday's game against Leicester City but his absence would be a massive boost for the Foxes.

They still face the task of hosting the 2021/22 Premier League champions, a trophy Man City won without the striker of course, but such has been the inevitability with which he's scored goals this term that his absence does tip the scales back in the home side's favour a little.

Leicester will already be in high spirits after their 4-0 hammering of Wolves last weekend – a performance that Brendan Rodgers described as "excellent" and a result that lifted them out of the bottom three.

All eyes will be on how Pep Guardiola's team manage without their new talisman, if he's out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Man City on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Man City?

Leicester v Man City will take place on Saturday 29th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm.

Leicester v Man City team news

Leicester predicted XI: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Justin; Soumare; Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Daka

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Silva, Alvarez, Foden

What TV channel is Leicester v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Leicester v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leicester v Man City odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leicester (9/1) Draw (11/2) Man City (1/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Our prediction: Leicester v Man City

Haaland's potential absence is the big talking point ahead of this one but it would be no surprise to see Man City quieten the doubters.

Leicester's two recent wins have been impressive but both Leeds and Wolves have been in torrid form of late so Saturday will be a reminder of how tough it is to play the Premier League's top sides.

There will be plenty of noise about the Norwegian striker's absence if he is out and the Man City players will be keen to remind everyone how good they are without him.

Our prediction: Leicester 1-3 Man City (10/1 at bet365)

