The Foxes boss earned himself some more time with a 4-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the first game after the international break but supporters have been calling for him to go after last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth, which leaves them rock bottom of the table.

Brendan Rodgers has insisted he can take this Leicester City team forward despite the pressure mounting on him ahead of their meeting with Crystal Palace as part of Saturday's Premier League TV schedule .

The Northern Irish coach appears to still have the backing of the board but that could change if he's not able to get his side back to winning ways at the King Power Stadium this weekend.

Patrick Vieira will hope that Palace's 2-1 victory over Leeds can help them to kick-start their season after an up-and-down first few months of the 2022/23 campaign.

But just two of the Eagles' nine points this term have come away from the comforts of Selhurst Park and there is no denying the quality in the Leicester squad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Crystal Palace?

Leicester v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 15th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Crystal Palace will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Liverpool v Man City.

Leicester v Crystal Palace team news

Leicester predicted XI: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Justin; Soumare; Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Daka

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guiata; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Schlupp; Olise, Doucoure, Eze; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

What TV channel is Leicester v Crystal Palace on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Leicester v Crystal Palace online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leicester v Crystal Palace odds

Our prediction: Leicester v Crystal Palace

The injury to Jonny Evans is the last thing Rodgers needs right now and given Leicester already have the worst defensive record in the division, his absence will have the Palace forwards licking their lips.

Wilfried Zaha, Ebere Eze, and co should have their fair share of chances at the King Power Stadium and will need to make the most of them if they're to pick up a first away win of the season, as scoring goals has not been the Foxes' problem this season.

In fact, thanks to James Maddison's superb form in 2022/23, they've scored five more than Saturday's opponents despite being five places below them in the table.

The result is hard to predict but there will surely be plenty of goals.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-2 Crystal Palace (14/1 at bet365)

