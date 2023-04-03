Rodgers, who was with the club for four years, left Leicester by mutual consent on Sunday with the Foxes 19th in the table having lost six of their last seven in all competitions.

Leicester play their first game since Brendan Rodgers's exit on Tuesday night as the Foxes host Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Relegation is a genuine possibility for the 2015/16 title winners if their form doesn't turn around in the remaining 10 games.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are flying under Unai Emery. They've won four of their last five Premier League games and they come into this on the back of their impressive 2-0 win at Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Villa's win at Stamford Bridge, which leaves them two points behind Brighton in sixth, resulted in Graham Potter being sacked by Chelsea and he could be the perfect replacement for Rodgers at Leicester.

When is Leicester v Aston Villa?

Leicester v Aston Villa will take place on Tuesday 4th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leicester v Aston Villa kick-off time

Leicester v Aston Villa will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Leicester v Aston Villa on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Leicester v Aston Villa live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Leicester v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Leicester v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leicester (6/4) Draw (23/10) Aston Villa (9/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

