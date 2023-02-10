The Whites fans were starved of a famous victory as Erik ten Hag's side came from two down at halftime to salvage a point thanks to goals from Marcus Rasford and Jadon Sancho but the Elland Road faithful will be buoyed by what was an outstanding display in the first game after Jesse Marsch's sacking.

After Wednesday evening's pulsating 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, fierce rivals Leeds and Man Utd do battle again in the Premier League this weekend.

Leeds have not beaten Man Utd since returning to the top flight but Wednesday's game was a blueprint for potential success and indicated that they do have the quality to avoid relegation this term.

With Casemiro suspended and Christian Eriksen injured, the Red Devils lacked their usual control at Old Trafford. Ten Hag's side looked the more likely to land the killer blow in the end but the Dutchman must now plot how to better deal with Leeds' ferocious midfield with his two maestros still missing.

Expect Elland Road to be absolutely rocking on Sunday for round two.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Man Utd?

Leeds v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 12th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leeds v Man Utd kick-off time

Leeds v Man Utd will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Leeds v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 12:30pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Leeds v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Leeds v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leeds (11/4) Draw (14/5) Man Utd (10/11)*

Leeds v Man Utd prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Leeds v Man Utd predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

