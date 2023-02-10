The fierce rivals traded blows at Old Trafford in midweek, with the Whites taking a 2-0 lead thanks to early goals in both halves and then Man Utd striking twice in quick succession to salvage a draw, and face off again at Elland Road on Sunday.

We've barely had time to catch our breath after Wednesday night's 2-2 thriller but already the attention turns to Leeds United and Manchester United's next meeting.

The point helped Leeds edge a little further away from the relegation zone but the quality of the performance was arguably most important in what was the first game since Jesse Marsch's sacking.

For Man Utd, it was a squandered opportunity to move level on points with second-placed Man City and close the game on Premier League leaders Arsenal. More than anything, though, the importance of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen was highlighted by their absences.

The pair will not be available for Sunday's game either, which will give the Elland Road faithful hope of a first league win over the Red Devils for more than two decades.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Leeds v Man Utd.

When is Leeds v Man Utd?

Leeds v Man Utd will kick off at 2pm on Sunday 12th February 2023.

Leeds v Man Utd team news

Leeds predicted line-up: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; McKennie, Adams; Summerville, Harrison, Gnonto; Bamford

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Sabitzer; Pellistri, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Leeds v Man Utd prediction

If Wednesday is anything to go by, the latest meeting in this fierce rivalry is going to be a lung-buster.

Leeds will look to impose themselves from the off, as they did so successfully in both halves at Old Trafford. It will be tempting to start Brenden Aaronson to help them do that but the Whites will likely opt for the XI that started the second half in Manchester.

A front four of Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Facundo Pellistri, and Marcus Rashford were able to create plenty of chances on Wednesday evening and ten Hag should reward them all with a place in the starting lineup as he looks to capitalise on the momentum with which they finished that game.

Doing so would commit to a high-intensity and fast-paced contest but may secure all three points.

Our prediction: Leeds 1-3 Man Utd (10/1 at bet365)

