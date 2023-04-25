The home side are in dismal form and they've lost their last three in the league against Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Fulham while conceding 13 goals in that period.

Leeds and Leicester face off on Tuesday night with both sides fighting to stay in the Premier League.

Saturday's defeat at Fulham left Javi Gracia's men in 16th place, however they're just one point above the relegation zone with six games remaining.

Leicester moved out of the bottom three on Saturday thanks to their 2-1 win against Wolves at the King Power Stadium in Dean Smith's second game in charge.

The Foxes are now 17th in the Premier League and they'll be hoping to put a solid run together, with Leicester hosting fellow strugglers Everton after their trip to Leeds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Leicester on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Leeds v Leicester?

Leeds v Leicester will take place on Tuesday 25th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leeds v Leicester kick-off time

Leeds v Leicester will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Leeds v Leicester on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Leeds v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Leeds v Leicester on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Leeds v Leicester odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Leeds (5/4) Draw (5/2) Leicester (21/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.