Tottenham legend Jermain Defoe would love to help out at his former club as they battle for Premier League survival.

Ad

Spurs have gone 11 Premier League games without a win and, after Thursday's 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, are now just a point above the bottom three, with relegation to the Championship a very realistic danger.

The 43-year-old, who made more than 350 appearances for the North Londoners, told Radio Times in an exclusive interview in February that he believes the squad would welcome the input from former players who understand the club's DNA – and revealed he'd been turned down for a first-team role during Ange Postecoglou's tenure.

Speaking at the Soccer Aid 2026 launch at the London Stadium prior to Thomas Frank's sacking, he said: "We've seen it at other clubs. Some clubs enjoy that model, having ex-players in.

"I actually went back to Tottenham when I finished playing for two years. I was in the academy, I did the U18s and U21s for two years. Completed my badges.

"It was a question I asked. I wanted to be with the first team. I wanted to be exposed to that sort of pressure. I wanted to see up close what Ange did on a day-to-day basis and be involved in it.

"But, to be honest, that opportunity wasn't there. Of course it was upsetting because if you speak to an ex-player, just because I played for Tottenham, played 350-plus games, you can't just assume I should be given the opportunity.

"But when you love football and you have an affiliation with the fans and the club, and you love the football club, of course you want to be part of it, you want to help.

Jermain Defoe. ©UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures

"I sit there and watch games. Especially when I look at the final third stuff. I watch games and I wish I could go in and speak to the centre-forwards, or do a session, or just tell them what I think about certain things that have happened in games.

"I know Ledley King did it for a little bit under Jose Mourinho. That's priceless. If I was a young defender and Ledley King was in the building, I'd be trying to get as much from him as possible.

"To have ex-players in the building, even if it's twice a week, I believe the players would enjoy that. Someone who has been there.

"I was lucky – I had Clive Allen, who played for the football club. Me and Clive spent a lot of time, one-on-one, doing a lot of finishing after training and that definitely helped my development as a young player.

"They haven't got that at the minute, in terms of a centre-forward that played for the football club. Whether that is me, Robbie Keane, whoever it is. I think it can only be a positive."

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Looking further ahead, Defoe would relish a shot at management but understands that it's important to wait for the right opportunity.

"Yeah, of course," he said. "But it's not just me. I've spoken to a lot of players who have done their badges and are trying to get in.

"It's not always easy for ex-players. There's always an expectation. You know, when you get an opportunity, you have to do well.

"I think people assume but we've seen there are no guarantees. There are no guarantees that just because you've played or you've been one of the best players in the world, you are going to become an unbelievable manager.

"There have been great managers that haven't played at the top level, the likes of Jose Mourinho and a lot of managers that didn't have a top playing career but have gone on to manage and do well.

"For me, I'm enjoying the media bits at the minute. I've done my badges. I wanted to do my badges because of my love for the game and I knew towards the end of my career that it was something I wanted to go into.

"I would love to manage. When I see players that I played with, Jack Wilshere, who's gone it at Luton, and Michael Carrick, who I played with at two clubs and England.

"Steven Gerrard, who I played with and played under at Rangers. Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney. You see their journeys but it has to be the right place and it has to be the right opportunity."

Jermain Defoe. ©UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures

Defoe will be back on the pitch on Sunday 31 May as part of the England side taking on the World XI at Soccer Aid 2026.

It may be at the London Stadium, the home of Spurs' rivals West Ham, but the 43-year-old is buzzing to be putting his boots back on.

"It's amazing to be involved," he said. "The importance of Soccer Aid and UNICEF, raising money for sick kids around the world. I've met some amazing people when I've done it before. Really enjoyed the game."

He added: "Once the whistle goes, it's like any football match. The goals are there and you want to score, and, obviously, you want to win.

"Those who haven't played Soccer Aid before are going to realise quickly that it's no friendly. Of course, you want to put on a show for the fans, for the kids and the families."

The initial line-ups have been confirmed but Defoe may be on a late recruitment drive to add a few of his former Spurs teammates to the England squad.

He explained: "I would love Crouchy to come along and play to get that partnership back. I think it would be special.

"I might drop him a little message and see if he can get those long boots out again. Let's see what happens.

"Aaron Lennon as well. Aaron and Crouchy. Two top players. Players I loved playing with."

Soccer Aid for UNICEF takes place on Sunday 31 May at the London Stadium. Adult tickets start from £20 and juniors from £10 at socceraid.org.uk/tickets.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.