Halifax are hoping to get their hands on the trophy for a second time, having won it in 2016, and may well feel the stars are aligning after winning three penalty shoot-outs on their way to the final.

The focus is back on non-league football at Wembley this weekend as Halifax Town and Gateshead face off in the FA Trophy final.

2022/23 has been a transition season for the Shaymen, who lost manager Pete Wild to Barrow last summer, but his replacement Chris Millington now has the chance to etch his name into the club's history.

Gateshead, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong first season back in the National League after promotion last term and are on the hunt for silverware in their first-ever FA Trophy final.

Just two points separated 11th-place Halifax and 14th-place Gateshead this season, which suggests we should be in for another thriller at the home of English football.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Halifax v Gateshead on TV and online.

When is Halifax v Gateshead?

Halifax v Gateshead will take place on Sunday 21st May 2023.

Halifax v Gateshead kick-off time

Halifax v Gateshead will kick off at 4:15pm.

What TV channel is Halifax v Gateshead on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 3:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Halifax v Gateshead online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Halifax v Gateshead on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Newcastle or BBC Radio Leeds.

BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio Leeds are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You can also listen to BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio Leeds online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

