Marco Silva will be hoping that the international break has not halted their momentum after an outstanding first few weeks of the season, during which they've been the top flight's surprise package and deservedly climbed to sixth after seven games.

Fulham are unbeaten at Craven Cottage since returning to the Premier League – a record they will look to maintain when Newcastle visit on Saturday.

Matches are set to come thick and fast ahead of the winter World Cup break, which could make the next six weeks or so vital to their hopes of extending their stay in the Premier League beyond just one year, so a positive start to October would be massive for them.

The international break should have allowed the Magpies' trio of missing maestros – Callum Wilson, Bruno Guimaraes, and Allan Saint-Maximin – to get closer to a return and it seems as though the former could be in line to start in west London with the latter pair likely to make the bench.

That would be a massive boost for Eddie Howe, whose side have struggled to land the killer blow in games this season and have missed their key attacking players in recent games.

It's just one win in seven matches for Newcastle this season, who have still got a fair way to go to challenge for the European places.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Newcastle?

Fulham v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 1st October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Newcastle will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Man City v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Fulham v Newcastle on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Fulham v Newcastle live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Fulham v Newcastle team news

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Ream; Reed, Cairney; Willian, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Mitrovic

Newcastle predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett; Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Fraser

Fulham v Newcastle odds

bet365 odds: Fulham (21/10) Draw (12/5) Newcastle (13/10)

Our prediction: Fulham v Newcastle

Wilson's return to the starting XI could give Newcastle the incisiveness they've been lacking recently while being able to throw on Guimaraes or Saint-Maximin late on would be a real bonus.

Howe's side have been hard to beat this season but have not yet developed a ruthless side – a problem that may rear its head once again at Craven Cottage.

Aleksandar Mitrovic will likely have a point to prove against his former club and you wouldn't bet against him doing so in the form he's been in.

Our prediction: Fulham 1-1 Newcastle (6/1 at bet365)

