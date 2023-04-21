A nightmare second half saw them beaten 5-1 by Crystal Palace on Easter Weekend, and they were hammered 6-1 by Liverpool at Elland Road on Monday evening.

Leeds United head to Craven Cottage in desperate need of a confidence booster after two heavy and disastrous defeats.

They remain two points above the bottom three but a swift response is needed to ensure Javi Gracia's side don't drop like a stone at this key point in the season – with their Premier League survival looking under serious threat.

Fulham, aided by Leeds loanee Dan James, did the visitors a favour by beating Everton 3-1 last weekend. The concern for the Whites is that in doing so, their hosts have rediscovered their form just in time for Saturday's trip to Craven Cottage.

The west Londoners had lost five on the bounce prior to that win and though that run may have put an end to their lofty dreams of a top six finish, it's ended in time to ease any fears of being dragged back into the relegation battle.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Leeds?

Fulham v Leeds will take place on Saturday 22nd April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Fulham v Leeds kick-off time

Fulham v Leeds will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Fulham v Leeds on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Fulham v Leeds online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Fulham v Leeds on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Fulham v Leeds odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Fulham (13/10) Draw (23/10) Leeds (21/10)*

