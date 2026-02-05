Fulham and Everton face off at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Saturday.

The pair can barely be separated 24 games into the 2025/26 top-flight campaign, with the West Londoners, in ninth, one above the visitors on goals scored, and both hold European aspirations.

Fulham will be searching for a response after suffering late heartbreak in a 3-2 defeat away at Man Utd last weekend.

Everton, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten league run to four games with a 1-1 draw at Brighton but have won just once during that run.

When is Fulham v Everton?

Fulham v Everton will take place on Saturday 7th February 2026.

Fulham v Everton kick-off time

Fulham v Everton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v Everton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during the next episode of Match of the Day.

Is there a Fulham v Everton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Fulham v Everton on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

