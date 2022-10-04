Both teams have defeated Marseille and been defeated by Sporting CP in the competition so far. A victory for either side here could tip the balance firmly in their favour in terms of progression to the next phase.

Tottenham travel to Germany to face Frankfurt in a key Champions League clash between two sides aiming to sneak into the knockout rounds.

Spurs suffered two last-minute strikes against Sporting in their last outing to lose the game 2-0 when they appeared to have a point in the bag.

Richarlison will hope for another chance to shine on the continent following his two-goal haul in the campaign opener.

Frankfurt are in decent form and sit sixth in the Bundesliga with four victories from their last five league games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Frankfurt v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Frankfurt v Tottenham?

Frankfurt v Tottenham will take place on Tuesday 4th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Frankfurt v Tottenham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Frankfurt v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Frankfurt v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Frankfurt v Tottenham team news

Frankfurt predicted XI: Trapp; Ndicka, Hasebe, Tuta; Lenz, Sow, Rode, Knauff; Kamada, Kolo Muani, Lindstrom

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Sanchez; Sessegnon, Bentancur, Bissouma, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Frankfurt v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Frankfurt (12/5) Draw (12/5) Tottenham (11/10)*

Our prediction: Frankfurt v Tottenham

Spurs can shift the momentum of the group in their favour here, but a defeat would probably mean they need a win against table-topping Sporting before the end of the group stage. Antonio Conte has the squad to cope with competing on multiple fronts, but he must lift heads and lift confidence following a damaging defeat to Arsenal at the weekend.

Our prediction: Frankfurt 1-2 Tottenham (8/1 at bet365)

