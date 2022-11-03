The Hammers have secured top spot in Group B, meaning they will cruise through to the knockout rounds with five wins from five outings.

West Ham are home and dry in the Europa Conference League but they will be determined to wrap up their group stage campaign with a perfect record.

David Moyes has impressed on the continent with West Ham after reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League last season.

Fans will be delighted to see their side easing through games and will expect them to push hard for the trophy, despite its relative lack of prestige.

Romanian side FCSB sit bottom of the group with no wins from their five games. They have only found the net three times and have conceded 15 in a miserable campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch FCSB v West Ham on TV and online.

When is FCSB v West Ham?

FCSB v West Ham will take place on Thursday 3rd November 2022.

What time is kick-off?

FCSB v West Ham will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Europa League TV schedule this week including Real Sociedad v Man Utd.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream FCSB v West Ham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

FCSB v West Ham team news

FCSB predicted XI: Tarnovanu; Cretu, Dawa, Tamm, Radunovic; Oaida, Edjouma, Olaru; Cordea, Compagno, Coman.



West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna; Coufal, Fornals, Coventry, Lanzini, Palmieri; Benrahma, Antonio.

FCSB v West Ham odds

Our prediction: FCSB v West Ham

This is the perfect opportunity for Moyes to rest a few of his key players, but he will be determined to complete a perfect group stage with a win.

West Ham boast plenty of depth and should polish off their Romanian rivals without drama.

Our prediction: FCSB 0-2 West Ham (13/2 at bet365)

