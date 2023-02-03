The former Burnley manager was named as Frank Lampard's successor earlier this week and the Everton hierarchy will be hoping Dyche can turn their fortunes around.

Sean Dyche takes charge of his first Everton game on Saturday afternoon as the Toffees host Premier League leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park.

Everton are 19th in the Premier League and they're only ahead of Southampton on goal difference. However, a win in Dyche's first game would see them move up to 17th and out of the relegation zone.

However, Everton have the toughest task on Saturday as Arsenal come to Goodison Park.

Mikel Arteta's men have been dominant this season, with the Gunners holding a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League, as well as having a game in hand.

Arsenal also bolstered their squad for the second half of the season, with Jorginho, Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior all joining. Everton, meanwhile, failed to bring in fresh faces despite selling Anthony Gordon to Newcastle.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Everton v Arsenal.

When is Everton v Arsenal?

Everton v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 4th February 2023.

Everton v Arsenal team news

Everton predicted line-up: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Gray, Calvert-Lewin.

Arsenal predicted line-up: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah.

Everton v Arsenal prediction

It's hard to see anything but an Arsenal win, despite the arrival of Sean Dyche at Goodison Park.

Dyche won't have been able to do too much with his new squad and the Gunners are rolling under Mikel Arteta.

Our prediction: Everton 0-2 Arsenal (6/1 at bet365)

Everton v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Everton (15/2) Draw (7/2) Arsenal (2/5)*

