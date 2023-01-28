Paul Warne's Rams are flying right now - unbeaten since the 12th of November and on a six-game winning run - and brushed past League One rivals Barnsley in the third round.

Derby County will be bidding to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup for the third time in the last five seasons when they host Premier League side West Ham United at Pride Park on Monday.

Their main focus this season will be winning promotion back to the Championship but Warne and his team have to view a game against a Hammers side lacking in confidence as a fantastic opportunity.

West Ham beat Everton 2-0 on the weekend and edged past Brentford in the last round of the FA Cup but those are their only domestic victories since late October.

The poor performances and worrying league position - one point above the bottom three - means pressure has been building on David Moyes and a defeat on Monday evening could mean they see the momentum they have built in the past fortnight evaporate completely.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Derby v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Derby v West Ham?

Derby v West Ham will take place on Monday 30th January 2023.

Derby v West Ham kick-off time

Derby v West Ham will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Derby v West Ham on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 from 7pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Derby v West Ham online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Derby v West Ham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Derby (17/4) Draw (3/1) West Ham (13/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

