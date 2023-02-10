Things have gone from strength to strength for the Seagulls boss since he took over from Graham Potter and his side have been in stunning form since the turn of the year. They're unbeaten in 2023 and have won five of their six games, including a dramatic last-ditch victory over Bournemouth on the weekend.

Roberto De Zerbi is set for his first taste of the Brighton/Crystal Palace rivalry as the Premier League duo meet at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Now, the Italian is tasked with masterminding a first win over Palace since 2019 and only a second at Selhurst Park since 2005. Doing so would hand Patrick Vieira his first defeat in this fixture.

The Eagles are in one of the most barren patches of Vieira's tenure, with just one win in their last 10 games – but a hard-fought draws against Newcastle has served as a recent reminder of how tough they can make things when other teams visit south London.

The Selhurst Park support have so often been a difference-maker in the past and will look to do all they can to make their presence felt on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Brighton?

Crystal Palace v Brighton will take place on Saturday 11th February 2023.

Crystal Palace v Brighton kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Brighton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Crystal Palace v Brighton odds

