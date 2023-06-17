Portugal won the inaugural competition in 2019 and France are the current champions after their 2021 success but a new winner will be crowned this weekend.

Croatia and Spain do battle at De Kuip in Rotterdam on Sunday hoping to become the third winners of the Nations League.

Croatia have made the final thanks in no small part to the brilliance of Luka Modric, who took full control as his side beat hosts Netherlands 4-2 in the semi-finals.

They'll face Spain after Joselu's 88th-minute winner sunk Italy on Thursday evening to secure a 2-1 win that sent La Roja to their second consecutive Nations League final.

They were beaten by France two years ago but will get a chance to go one better on Sunday in what would be a brilliant start to Luis de la Fuente's tenure – particularly with Euro 2024 on the horizon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Croatia v Spain on TV and online.

When is Croatia v Spain?

Croatia v Spain will take place on Sunday 18th June 2023.

Croatia v Spain kick-off time

Croatia v Spain will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Croatia v Spain on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 7:30pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existed Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Croatia v Spain online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

