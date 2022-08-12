Spurs fans will hope that Conte can replicate the success he enjoyed in west London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and their game against the Blues will be an early test of whether they're as good as many think they are.

The headline clash of this weekend's Premier League TV schedule sees Antonio Conte return to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host Tottenham on Sunday.

Dejan Kulusevski was the chief protagonist as they put four past Southampton on the opening weekend but they should face greater resistance against Thiago Silva and co.

Chelsea's first victory of 2022/23 was not quite as convincing – with Jorginho's penalty the difference in a 1-0 win over Everton – and has done little to quieten talk of unrest behind the scenes.

The last few weeks of the transfer window could be eventful for the Blues with talk of some fairly significant squad overhaul and Thomas Tuchel threatening to rip up his attack and start again.

Their recent record against Spurs is outstanding – having beaten them four times last term and not conceded a goal against them for nearly two years – but Sunday could confirm that the balance of power between the two has shifted.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Tottenham on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Chelsea v Tottenham?

Chelsea v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 14th August 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Tottenham will kick off at 4pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend including Brentford v Man Utd

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Chelsea v Tottenham team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Højbjerg, Bentacur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Chelsea v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (5/4) Draw (12/5) Tottenham (11/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Shop Tottenham merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 4 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Our prediction: Chelsea v Tottenham

All is not right at Chelsea and the visit from their rivals from North London feels like it could go one of two ways.

The Blues rode their luck at times against Everton and Tottenham have the attacking quality to put them to the sword but facing off against quality opposition could help them raise their game.

Conte's last visit to Stamford Bridge ended in disappointment but Spurs fans may well be leaving in a very different mood on Sunday evening.

Our prediction: Chelsea 0-2 Tottenham (18/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.