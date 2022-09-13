The Blues sacked Thomas Tuchel in the wake of their last continental outing, a dreary defeat to Dinamo Zagreb last week.

Chelsea welcome boss Graham Potter to the dug-out for the first time when they face RB Salzburg in the Champions League this week.

Potter is tasked with solidifying Chelsea's backbone in the short term, and will set about trying to revolutionise the club from inside the belly of the beast, if he is afforded the time and patience to do so.

Chelsea languish bottom of their Champions League group and sixth in the Premier League table. Potter needs a good start as he sets out to prove his value to an elite club.

RB Salzburg will provide a stern test, however. The Austrians drew 1-1 with AC Milan last time out and have won seven of their eight domestic league games to sit top of the Austrian Bundesliga.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v RB Salzburg on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v RB Salzburg?

Chelsea v RB Salzburg will take place on Wednesday 14th September 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v RB Salzburg will kick off at 8pm.

There is plenty of Champions League on TV this week, including Bayern Munich v Barcelona.

What TV channel is Chelsea v RB Salzburg on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Chelsea v RB Salzburg online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v RB Salzburg team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Fofana, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Cucurella; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling

RB Leipzig predicted XI: Kohn; Dedic, Pavlovic, Ulmer, Bernardo; Capaldo, Seiwald, Kjaergaard; Kameri; Sesko, Okafor

Chelsea v RB Salzburg odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v RB Salzburg

Chelsea are disjointed to say the least. They have spent huge money on an imbalanced squad, and Potter has a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang-shaped issue to resolve. The striker signed for Chelsea to link back up with Tuchel. Potter must now convince Auba to back his project, and the Champions League may be a fine place for him to start finding the net in Blue.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-1 RB Salzburg (15/2 at bet365)

