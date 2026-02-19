Chelsea welcome struggling Burnley to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ad

The Blues put four past Liam Rosenior's former employers, Hull City, to ease into the fifth round of the FA Cup, and now turn their attention back to the race for the Champions League spots.

The West Londoners have not been wholly convincing at home in recent weeks but will view the Clarets' visit as a chance to put that right.

Burnley are nine points adrift of safety and were dumped out of the FA Cup by League One Mansfield, which has piled more pressure on Scott Parker.

Parker, who has lost all four of his games against Chelsea as a coach, looks to be running out of time.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Burnley on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Chelsea v Burnley?

Chelsea v Burnley will take place on Saturday 21 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Burnley kick-off time

Chelsea v Burnley will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Burnley on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during the next episode of Match of the Day.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

Is there a Chelsea v Burnley live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Chelsea v Burnley on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Chelsea v Burnley odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Chelsea (2/9) Draw (21/4) Burnley (10/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.