The Blues lost their opener to Dinamo Zagreb, a result which ultimately cost Thomas Tuchel his job, before scraping a draw against RB Salzburg.

Chelsea are under pressure to secure a major victory in the Champions League if they are to claw their way back into the competition this season.

Now they must contend with table-topping AC Milan and hope for their best result of the season.

Graham Potter won't be judged on his team's Champions League performance in 2022/23, but it is a big proving ground to demonstrate he can turn the tide at the highest level.

AC Milan have picked up four points from their opening two Champions League matches and sit fifth in Serie A with their form building as they seek a return to the top.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v AC Milan on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v AC Milan?

Chelsea v AC Milan will take place on Wednesday 5th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v AC Milan will kick off at 8pm.

There is plenty of Champions League on TV this week, including Man City v Copenhagen.

What TV channel is Chelsea v AC Milan on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Chelsea v AC Milan online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v AC Milan team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa; James, Fofana, Silva, Chilwell; Mount, Kovacic, Gallagher; Havertz; Aubameyang, Sterling

AC Milan predicted XI: Tatarusanu; Dest, Kalulu, Tomori, Ballo-Toure; Tonali, Bennacer; Krunic, De Ketelaere, Leao; Giroud

Chelsea v AC Milan odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Chelsea (7/10) Draw (14/5) AC Milan (4/1)*

Our prediction: Chelsea v AC Milan

Chelsea know they have made life hard for themselves in the Champions League this season given their early poor results. In a strange way, that relieves the pressure on Potter to succeed in this year's competition... but he will be desperate to make an impression. Victory here would drag any doubting fans firmly on side and galvanise the club for a return to domestic action.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-1 AC Milan (15/2 at bet365)

