A number of European heavyweights have booked a place in the pot for the final eight with Chelsea and Manchester City standing as the last Premier League representatives.

The Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals draw will take place this week as the competition approaches the business end.

Reigning champions Real Madrid remain in the hunt for yet more glory on the continental stage but the draw looks rigged to explode with a number of teams threatening to go all the way.

One of the greatest sources of intrigue in the draw revolves around Milan as AC and Inter have both reached the quarter-finals, keeping hopes alive of a tantalising derby showdown between them.

Bayern Munich, Napoli and Benfica round off the final eight with everything still to play for ahead of the draw.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for the Champions League draw.

How to watch the Champions League draw

The Champions League draw will be held on Friday 17th March 2023.

It will begin at 11am UK time and takes place at UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland.

The process will commence shortly before the Europa League draw.

You can tune in to watch the draw live on UEFA.com as well as their official YouTube channel.

The draw will also be broadcast live on BT Sport for subscribers.

How to watch Champions League on TV

Champions League matches are shown exclusively live on BT Sport throughout the season.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to watch Champions League live stream

You can watch matches with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

