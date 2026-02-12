Burnley turn their attention to the FA Cup this weekend and the visit of League One side Mansfield Town on Saturday.

Ad

The Clarets beat Crystal Palace to breathe life into their slim hopes of Premier League survival in midweek and cannot afford to lose momentum with a slip-up against EFL opposition.

Scott Parker's side made light work of Millwall in the third round, thrashing them 5-1, and will be eyeing a repeat against the Stags, even if some changes are expected.

Mansfield upset Sheffield United in the last round, winning 4-3 at Bramall Lane, and have been a tough team to beat in recent months – losing just one of their last nine games.

That loss, and the end of their unbeaten run, came against Peterborough United on Tuesday and left Nigel Clough fuming. He will demand a response from his players at Turf Moor.

RadioTimes has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Mansfield Town on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Burnley v Mansfield Town?

Burnley v Mansfield Town will take place on Saturday 14 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Burnley v Mansfield Town kick-off time

Burnley v Mansfield Town will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Mansfield Town on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during this weekend's episode of Match of the Day.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Is there a Burnley v Mansfield Town live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Burnley v Mansfield Town on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Advertisement Burnley v Mansfield Town odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Burnley (2/5) Draw (7/2) Mansfield Town (7/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.