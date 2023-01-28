The Seagulls are enjoying a phenomenal season and have been one of the top flight's surprise packages in 2022/23 - with new boss Roberto De Zerbi picking up where Graham Potter left off when he moved to Chelsea.

Sunday's FA Cup coverage kicks off at the AMEX, where Brighton host holders Liverpool for an all-Premier League fourth round tie.

They're unbeaten so far in 2023, including a 3-0 home win over Liverpool and a 5-1 hammering of Middlesbrough in the last round of this competition.

The new year has not brought quite the same joy for the Reds, whose only victory since the end of 2022 was a 1-0 win against Wolves in their third round replay.

They looked much more solid in last weekend's goalless draw against Chelsea but Jurgen Klopp's side may have to raise their levels further to ensure their FA Cup defence doesn't end on the South Coast.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Liverpool?

Brighton v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 29th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Liverpool kick-off time

Brighton v Liverpool will kick off at 1:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Brighton v Liverpool on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 12:45pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Brighton v Liverpool online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Brighton v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brighton (17/10) Draw (27/10) Liverpool (29/20)*

Brighton v Liverpool prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Brighton v Liverpool predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

