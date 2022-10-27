The English coach made the move to Stamford Bridge in September and has enjoyed an unbeaten start to life as Blues boss – something he'll be hoping to continue against his former side this weekend.

Graham Potter returns to the Amex Stadium for the first time since leaving Brighton to take charge at Chelsea on Saturday as the two sides meet down on the South Coast.

Despite being second best for long periods, Chelsea would have been disappointed to have only taken a point from Saturday's Premier League clash with Man Utd as Casemiro's equaliser came in the fourth minute of injury time.

Potter's replacement has not enjoyed quite as fruitful a start to his new job, with Roberto De Zerbi still searching for his first win with Brighton.

Even so, there were plenty of positives to take out of the weekend's 3-1 defeat to Man City and that may well give his players confidence ahead of the reunion with their former gaffer.

Chelsea have struggled for fluency in recent games against Man Utd and Brentford so their trip down the A23 could prove to be a tough one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Chelsea on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Brighton v Chelsea?

Brighton v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 29th October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Chelsea will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Man Utd v West Ham.

Shop Chelsea merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 4 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

What TV channel is Brighton v Chelsea on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Brighton v Chelsea live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Brighton v Chelsea team news

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; van Hecke, Dunk, Webster; March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupiñán; Gross; Welbeck, Trossard

Chelsea predicted XI: Arizzabalaga; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Cucurella; Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Brighton v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Brighton (8/13) Draw (3/1) Chelsea (9/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Brighton v Chelsea

Though it sounds crazy to say after a 3-1 defeat, Brighton were much improved against Man City and may actually take some confidence from that game into Saturday's match against Chelsea.

The Blues were far too passive against Man Utd and have some heavy-handedness from Scott McTominay (or a controversial refereeing decision based upon the way you look at things) to thank for taking anything from the game at all.

Based upon that showing and their goalless draw against Brentford, Brighton can cause them problems and the players Potter left will have something to prove to their former boss, which might just help them earn a point at the Amex.

More like this

Our prediction: Brighton 1-1 Chelsea (20/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.