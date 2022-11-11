The latter has had a little longer to settle into his role and led his side to a second consecutive victory on the weekend as they followed up their hammering of Chelsea with a 3-2 win over Wolves at Molineux.

Saturday's Premier League TV schedule kicks off with the battle of the new bosses as Unai Emery's Aston Villa take on Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton.

The Seagulls sit sixth in the Premier League table and are good value for their position – having evolved over the past few years with the sort of trajectory that Emery will hope to see Aston Villa emulate under his management.

His tenure could not have started better as the West Midlands club beat Man Utd 3-1 at Villa Park on Sunday.

It will take a while before we see Emery's Aston Villa really take shape but the emphasis on defensive structure and dynamic attackers that was key to their success over the Red Devils will surely be central to their identity moving forward.

With the World Cup nearly upon us, both sides will be keen to take all three points and carry some momentum into the break.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Aston Villa on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Brighton v Aston Villa?

Brighton v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 13th November 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Aston Villa will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend including Fulham v Man Utd.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Brighton v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Brighton v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Brighton v Aston Villa team news

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Groß, Webster, Dunk, Estupiñán; Mac Allister, Caicedo; March, Lallana, Mitoma; Trossard

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Dendoncker, Luiz; Ramsey, Buendia; Bailey, Watkins

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Brighton v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brighton (4/3) Draw (14/5) Aston Villa (3/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Brighton v Aston Villa

After such an impressive performance and result last weekend, Emery will surely be tempted to name an unchanged side against Brighton, particularly as their midfield box proved so effective against Man Utd's 4-2-3-1 – the same formation De Zerbi has preferred in recent weeks.

Sunday's hosts are less fragile than the Red Devils, however, and will be a tough test for Aston Villa at the Amex.

They really seem to have found their groove under the Italian coach and will know that three points should see them reach the World Cup break in the European places – and above Graham Potter's Chelsea.

Our prediction: Brighton 2-1 Aston Villa (17/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.